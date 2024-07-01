Driver flees from police, crashes vehicle and resists impaired driving arrest near Burin

Forty-seven-year-old Dion Dibbon of Fox Cove is charged with a number of criminal offences after he fled from police at an attempted traffic stop on June 27, near Burin.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, police attempted to stop a SUV on Route 220 in Burin. The vehicle failed to stop for police and continued to flee at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue.

A short time later, police were notified of a single-vehicle crash in Fox Cove involving the SUV. At the scene of the crash, the driver, Dibbon, showed signs of alcohol impairment and fled from police on foot. He was located a short time later, resisted arrest and was taken into custody.

Dibbon was transported to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre for treatment of minor injuries. At the hospital, a demand for blood samples was issued to Dibbon who refused to provide blood samples.

He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Refusing to comply with a blood demand

Failure to comply with a probation order