Driver Facing Impaired Charges Following Torbay Collision

The RNC has charged a man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision.

On Thursday, just after 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Torbay Road, near the Town Hall, in Torbay. The SUV involved was engulfed in flames on the roadway and being suppressed by firefighters. The operator of the vehicle was located nearby after being removed from the burning vehicle by another motorist who was travelling in the area. The driver had minor physical injuries and was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

Following an investigation, the 30-year-old man from Port Blandford was charged with impaired driving, refusal, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats to cause harm, and uttering threats to damage property. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.