Driver escapes serious injury after dramatic crash on T.C.H.

The driver of a sedan who lost control and crashed on the Trans Canada Highway Saturday night somehow escaped serious injury.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Soldier’s Pond. The driver of a sedan traveling eastbound lost control of the vehicle roughly one kilometre east of Butterpot Park. The car rolled several times down a rocky embankment before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the car was taken to a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The car was destroyed in the crash. Police placed yellow tape around the vehicle to indicate that emergency services had already tended to the scene, until the vehicle could be removed during daylight hours.

Roads were wet in patchy fog and cold temperatures at the time of the crash.

