Driver avoids serious injury following single-vehicle crash

There were no serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash into a parked car on New Cove Road on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a vehicle who crashed into a parked car on Friday evening is lucky to have escaped serious injury.

The incident happened at the bottom of New Cove Road, near King’s Bridge Road, at about 9:45 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound car lost control, crashing into the back of a parked car. The force of the collision drove the parked car onto the sidewalk, where it came to rest, narrowly missing a house.

The driver of the car was assessed by paramedics on the scene, but was not transported by ambulance to hospital. The owner of the parked car had exited the vehicle to go inside only minutes before the crash occurred.