Driver arrested for impaired operation by police

A 67-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by RCMP Traffic Services West during a traffic stop that was conducted in Stephenville on June 11.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle on Queen Street in Stephenville. The driver showed signs of impairment and preformed poorly on a roadside field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to hospital where a blood sample was collected.

The man’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded. Officers await the results of the test to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate.