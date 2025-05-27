Driver arrested for impaired operation by Bay Roberts RCMP

A 32-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Bay Roberts RCMP during a traffic stop that was conducted in Bay Roberts.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. today, police stopped a vehicle on Conception Bay Highway in Bay Roberts. The officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from the driver and administered a roadside breath test, which resulted in a failure. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment where he provided further breath tests that were one and half times the legal limit.

The man’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation.