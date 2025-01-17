Driver arrested for flight from police; drugs located in vehicle

A 48-year-old man, who fled from police in Carbonear, was arrested overnight by Harbour Grace RCMP. Police located drugs inside the vehicle.

Shortly after midnight on January 17, 2025, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Pondside Road in Carbonear. The driver failed to stop, fled from police and entered onto a nearby residential property. The man ran into the home, was followed by police and was arrested.

Inside the vehicle, police located and seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, quantities of pills and contraband tobacco.

The man was later released from custody and is set to appear in court on March 26 to answer to charges of flight from police and possession of a controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine).

The investigation is ongoing.