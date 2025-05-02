Driver arrested by police; refuses roadside breath test

Seventy-two-year-old Alvin Roff of Mortier was arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP on April 30 for driving while prohibited.

On Wednesday evening, as part of an ongoing investigation into a previous report of prohibited driving involving Roff, Burin Peninsula RCMP attended his residence in Mortier. Roff was prohibited from driving as part of his sentencing for a previous conviction of an impaired driving offence.

While in the area of the home, police observed a vehicle pull into the driveway and observed Roff as he exited the driver seat. He was arrested for prohibited driving. During the arrest, the officer observed signs of alcohol impairment and provided Roff with a demand for a roadside screening test. He refused to provide a breath sample. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

Roff was held in police custody overnight and attended court on May 1. He is charged with prohibited driving and refusing to provide a breath sample. Roff was released by the court on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again at a later date.