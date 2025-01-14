Driver arrested after fleeing from police

On Monday morning RNC officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Cochrane Pond in St. John’s. The driver fled the area and police initiated a pursuit.

The officer recognized the 60-year-old driver and after a short time, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was located about an hour later by another officer and the officer was able to stop it.

The suspect was arrested and charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the lock up and the vehicle was impounded.