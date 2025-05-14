Driver and passengers flee traffic stop

Around 1:20 a.m. this morning, the RNC initiated a traffic stop in the centre city area of St. John’s.

The driver failed to stop and attempted to flee. Shortly after, police were able to stop the vehicle, and the driver and occupants fled on foot.

All persons inside the vehicle were located.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest and flight when being pursued.

The two other occupants in the vehicle were identified and released from custody.