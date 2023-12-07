Drive-in public menorah lighting ceremony taking place on Sunday

As Hanukkah begins this evening, many members of the Jewish community are preparing to light menorahs in celebration.

A public drive-in menorah lighting will take place this Sunday, December 10th at 4:00pm at the Viking Building parking lot at 136 Crosbie road.

The event is being organized by the Chabad of Newfoundland, Rabbi Chanan Chernitsky will deliver a speech, as well as some local politicians. Afterwards, the group will light the 8-food menorah, and finish up the celebrations with a fire juggling show.

The group says everyone is welcome to attend Sundays public event.