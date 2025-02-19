Drifting snow across portions of the province with mostly snow-covered roads

Across the Island, roads are partly snow-covered. There is drifting snow on the Burin Peninsula Highway, from Gambo to New Wes Valley, from Carmanville to New Wes Valley, and from Holyrood to Roaches Line.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered from Wabush to Kenamu River and snow-covered elsewhere. There is some drifting snow from Pinware to Lodge Bay.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to ramp damage and the vessel is expected to be out of service for at least a week. Other ferries are operational across the province.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 689 is delayed and in Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.