Dream come true: social media post helps man fulfil dream

Winfield Harnett, a resident at Karwood Retirement Retreat in Paradise, had one last request before he is to move into palliative care. That request was to see some old-fashioned cars. Today, that dream became reality.

Winfield Harnett getting ready to go for a cruise in an antique car

This social media post was posted to Facebook yesterday and now has nearly 2,000 shares. People from all over stopped by with their antique cars to ensure Winfield had an incredible day and a memory that will last a lifetime. NTV News will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.