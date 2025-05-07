Dramatic rollover destroys car, sends driver to hospital

A dramatic rollover crash on the Outer Ring Road late Tuesday evening sent one person to hospital and closed a portion of the highway.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, just east of Topsail Road. The driver of a car had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road. The vehicle, which was described as a near 20-year-old Mustang, rolled end-over-end several times before finally coming to a rest on its side.

It took firefighters roughly forty-five minutes to stabilize the vehicle and remove the driver, who was the only occupant. Crews used saws and hydraulic tools to cut the vehicle away from the driver, who was partially pinned under the car.

The individual was carried up the embankment before being placed on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. First responders credit the driver for wearing a seat belt, which likely saved their life.

The vehicle, which traveled out of control for nearly two hundred metres before finally coming to a stop, was destroyed in the crash. Police closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at Topsail Road to allow accident reconstructionists to investigate. The highway remained closed until the vehicle was removed.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road late Tuesday night