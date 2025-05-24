Dramatic early-morning crash sends two people to hospital

A dramatic crash on the Outer Ring Road early Saturday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries, and forced a closure of the highway in the area.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway, between Thorburn Road and Topsail Road, shortly before 7:00 a.m.. The driver of a sedan had lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road near a guardrail. Leaving a trail of broken trees and car parts, the car came to rest roughly 60 metres from where it left the roadway.

With assistance from first responders, both occupants were able to escape the vehicle. They were taken to hospital with injuries described at the time as serious but not life-threatening.

Police closed the westbound lanes of the highway for a time, as they conducted an investigation into the cause of the crash and while the damaged vehicle was removed.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road.