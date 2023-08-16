Dramatic collision sends three to hospital Wednesday night

One vehicle rolled over during a collision that sent three people to hospital on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Columbus Drive and Old Pennywell Road at about 8:45 p.m.. An SUV had collided with a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over completely, coming to rest on its side.
Firefighters had to stabilize the truck before both occupants could be helped from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening. The driver of the SUV, who was the only occupant, was also taken to hospital. They suffered injuries not believed to be serious.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Traffic was slowed in the area as personnel worked and as the scene was cleared.