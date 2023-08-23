Drag on George: Lip Sync Battle taking place on Saturday

The Annual George Street Festival may be over for another year, but fun on the street is only just getting started. The free event for all ages “Drag on George” is taking place this Saturday on the Budlight Main Stage on George Street.

The lip sync battle will start at 7:00 p.m. on the George Street Budlight Main Stage and will be hosted by last years winner, Ophelia Delight and Don-E Coady with the George Street Association.

10 finalists will battle it out for the crown on Saturday.

First prize winner will take home a round-trip and accommodations to Toronto Pride in 2024 and $1000 cash.