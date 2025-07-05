Dr. Janine Hubbard, local psychologist named recipient of National Advocacy Award

APNL member Dr. Janine Hubbard is the third recipient of the Council of Professional Associations of Psychologists (CPAP) Dr. Rhonda Matters Memorial Award.

CPAP promotes collaboration and resource sharing to support and further the advocacy efforts of member associations through a national alliance.

This award was developed in honour of Dr. Rhonda Matters, a well-respected psychologist whose career modeled lifetime commitment to the profession. It was developed to recognize significant and sustained contribution to the profession of psychology at the provincial, territorial, national, and international levels.

Dr. Hubbard’s nomination for this award highlights her devotion to the profession of psychology on both the provincial and national stages. Provincially, Dr. Hubbard has been involved with APNL at the Eastern Regional Director, Secretary, Chair of Psychology Month, Communications Director, and President/Past-President. Further, she has volunteered with the NL Psychology Board as an elected Board Member, and continues to be an active advocate and consultant for matters related to the practice of psychology within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. On the national stage, Dr. Hubbard has been involved with both the Council of Professional Associations of Psychologists (as an APNL representative and CPA representative) and the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) as a Board Member at Large, CPA Convention Planning Committee Member, and was recently elected Director of Practice for the CPA Board at the 2025 CPA Convention.

A regular on NTV’s First Edition through her Thursday segment, Let’s Get Psyched, Dr. Hubbard has previously been recognized for her contributions to both the community and the field of psychology receiving the IABC-NL Pinnacle Award of Excellence for Organizational Leader in 2023, and the ASPPB State and Provincial Service Award in 2021.

As identified in her nomination and award ceremony for the Dr. Rhonda Matters Memorial Award, Dr. Hubbard has become synonymous with the practice of psychology in Newfoundland and Labrador. Dr. Hubbard is described as “… generous with her time, and people cannot help but be inspired by her passion and enthusiasm and learn from her expertise and mentorship.” “She brings her vast knowledge and humour, skills as a strong advocate, and a strong ability to take evidence-based psychological science and speak to it in an approachable and understandable way.”