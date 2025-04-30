Dr. Janet Morrison named MUN’s next president and vice-chancellor

Dr. Janet Morrison, an educator and advocate, has been named the new head of Memorial University.

Since 2018, Dr. Morrison has served as president and vice-chancellor of Ontario’s Sheridan College in Ontario, where she previously served as vice-president (academic) and provost. Prior to 2016, she held various executive positions at York University, including vice-provost (students).

Dr. Morrison is a recognized national leader and applied researcher in student experience, well-being, mental health, gender-based violence and community safety.

She will begin her tenure as Memorial’s president on Aug. 11.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve Memorial University as its next president and vice-chancellor,” said Dr. Morrison. “I believe in the transformative power of post-secondary education, a promise best realized when every member of our community — students, faculty, staff, alumni, partners — feels valued and has a strong sense of belonging.

“I will be Memorial’s staunchest champion, ensuring Memorial is seen, supported and celebrated for the world-class institution it is,” she continued. “My immediate priorities will be to listen, learn and build relationships. Together, we will co-create a path forward that is learner-centric, collegial and purposefully designed to maximize the impact we deliver for individuals and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Dr. Morrison earned her PhD in higher education at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and holds a master of arts (history) as well as a bachelor of arts, specialized honours (history) from the University of Guelph, and a bachelor of arts (history) from the University of Western Ontario.

A presidential search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, regents and a member of the public was struck in early 2024. The committee consulted broadly with the university community to inform the position profile and hiring process.

In fall 2024, the committee established that it would conduct a hybrid search, with members of the university community (senators, regents, students, unionized and non-unionized employees) having the opportunity to take part in in-person interviews. Interview feedback played a critical role in the selection process.

Dr. Morrison is appointed for a six-year term, subject to renewal for an additional four-year term. The annual salary is $485,000.