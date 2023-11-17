Dr. Fitzgerald to discuss New Respiratory Activity Dashboard

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will speak to the media today to discuss the launch of a new Respiratory Activity Dashboard.

This new dashboard will integrate the reporting of all respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza. It will replace the previous COVID-19 dashboard. Jurisdictions across the country are beginning to align COVID-19 reporting with other respiratory viruses, including influenza.

Over the last three years, Public Health has adapted the way COVID-19 activity is reported to reflect evolving surveillance needs. The new way of reporting is a unified approach to respiratory surveillance. All respiratory virus activity will be accessible in one location.