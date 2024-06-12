Downtown Pedestrian Mall to Open June 20

The Downtown Pedestrian Mall will open on June 20, and will run until September 2. Operating daily from noon until 10 p.m., Water Street from Adelaide Street to Prescott Street will transform into a bustling vehicle-free, people-friendly zone.

Since its introduction in 2020, the mall has evolved into a beloved annual tradition that provides a safe and fun space for pedestrians to explore Downtown St. John’s.



With a $194,000 grant from the province to support the celebration of the Year of the Arts, the pedestrian mall will be enhanced with a variety of new activities, including:

Music on Water – The City is excited to host two concerts at the Downtown Pedestrian Mall this summer which will feature local musicians. Concerts will take place on July 6 and August 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The City is excited to host two concerts at the Downtown Pedestrian Mall this summer which will feature local musicians. Concerts will take place on July 6 and August 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. Markets on Water – Every second Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., starting July 4, the Downtown Pedestrian Mall will host local vendors, artists and makers from the St. John’s Farmer’s Market, Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador, IceberGallery and more. There will also be a variety of food trucks.

Every second Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., starting July 4, the Downtown Pedestrian Mall will host local vendors, artists and makers from the St. John’s Farmer’s Market, Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador, IceberGallery and more. There will also be a variety of food trucks. Public Art – This summer, enjoy vibrant public art by local visual artists displayed throughout the DPM.



In addition to the above initiatives and events, there will be pop-up events each Friday throughout the summer showcasing local entertainers.