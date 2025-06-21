Downtown Pedestrian Mall opens June 26

The popular Downtown Pedestrian Mall in St. John’s will return for the season on June 26 and will run until September 1.

The mall will be in operation daily from noon until 10 p.m., on Water Street from Adelaide Street to Prescott Street.

The Downtown Pedestrian Mall will have inclusivity features that ensure a welcoming environment for all, including accessible parking and public transportation, barrier-free routes, accessible rest areas, and accessible wayfinding and navigation through BlindSquare.

This year the Downtown Pedestrian Mall will feature pop-up events, markets, and community spaces.