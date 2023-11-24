Downtown Christmas Parade This Weekend

The Downtown Christmas Parade will take place in St. John’s on Sunday, November 26th. Should the parade be cancelled due to weather, it will be postponed to Sunday, December 3rd.

There will be a free Metrobus Santa Shuttle on a load-and-go basis starting at 10:00 a.m. from the Confederation Building and from the Newfoundland Labrador Housing Building off of Captain Whelan Drive.

Buses from the Confederation Building will provide service to and from Bannerman Road; buses from NL Housing Building will provide service to and from Mary Brown’s Centre.

Accessible Transit is also available.

There will be several road closures, parking restrictions and tow away/impounding zones downtown that day from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

A full list of road closures can be found here.