Donald Trump back in the oval office as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, but there’s no sign of tariffs against Canada yet.

Premier Andrew Furey was in Washington, D.C. to watch the inauguration from the Canadian embassy, but Trump stopped short of imposing his threatened tariffs.

Trump promised sweeping changes for immigration, energy, and military policies. But one thing Trump did not announce was a blanket tariff on Canadian exports. That’s good news, says the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour. Trump’s tariff threat remains just that, a threat, for now.

According to reports out of Washington, the president has decided instead to issue a memorandum that will direct government officials to study trade policies and evaluate trade relations with a number of countries. Here in Newfoundland and Labrador, a 25 per cent blanket tariff would have hurt more than 15,000 jobs.

Impacting industries like the fishery, mining, oil and gas, and pulp and paper. Jessica McCormick says if trumps tariffs become a reality, the province will have to step in to help workers

Premier Furey said Friday the province, and the country, are ready to retaliate, if and when need be.

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary is covering the story and will have more this evening.