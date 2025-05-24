Dog attacks woman and police officer during arrest in Kelligrews

RNC officers were on patrol in Kelligrews Friday night when they saw a man who was wanted under several warrants for arrest.

As officers pulled into the yard, the 39-year-old man fled inside the residence. More officers arrived and secured the residence and started the process of obtaining a Feeney Warrant.

While on scene, officers heard banging and a person inside screaming for help. Officers forced their way inside under exigent circumstances and found a woman being attacked and bitten by a large pit-bull dog. She suffered serious injuries to her arm and was attended to by paramedics.

The dog then attacked and bit an officer who had to use a taser to stop the dog, which was then locked in another room. The officer also had to get treated for dog bites.

The man eventually came out of a washroom and officers placed him under arrest. The accused was taken to the city lockup and held for court.

The dog was eventually sedated and turned over to C.B.S. humane services.