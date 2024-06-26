Disruption to Telephone Services and Power Outage in Labrador West

Due to power and telephone outages currently being experienced in Labrador West, access to 911, 811 and telephone lines at Labrador West Health Centre may be impacted.

NL Health Services is advising the public that should you be unable to reach 911 in an emergency after trying to call from both your cell phone and landline, the public is advised to present at the nearest emergency department.

The Labrador West Health Centre remains open and emergency services continue to be available to the public.