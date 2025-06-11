Dirt bike operator ticketed for multiple violations in Bonavista

On Monday the RCMP ticketed a youth for multiple violations following a report received of operation of an ATV on a roadway in Bonavista.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., police received a report of a dirt bike speeding along Sebastian Drive. A description of the dirt bike and the operator was provided.

A short time later, police located the described dirt bike and operator at the intersection of Coster Street and Confederation Drive in Bonavista. Police attempted to stop the dirt bike, which continued to drive down Confederation Drive, passed a vehicle on a solid line and failed to stop at a stop sign. The dirt bike turned off into a residential area and onto a trail.

A short time later, it was located operating along Chard’s Hill and entered an open marsh. The dirt bike appeared to have stalled, and the operator was observed trying to walk the bike. The officer departed the police vehicle and caught up to the operator on the marsh. The youth, who was above the legal age of operation, was advised that they were under arrest for flight from police.

The dirt bike had no registration or insurance and was seized. The youth was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to stop for a police officer, and crossing a solid line.

They were also ticketed for operating an uninsured and unregistered offroad vehicle, operating an offroad vehicle without an attached licence plate, operating an offroad vehicle without reasonable consideration for other persons or property, operating an offroad vehicle on a roadway, and operating an offroad vehicle without a driver’s licence or supervision.