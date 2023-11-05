Dinn receives resounding endorsement from NDP

Jim Dinn has received a heavy endorsement for his role as leader of the provincial NDP. Dinn received a resounding vote of confidence, 95 per cent, at the biennial NDP Convention this weekend. At each convention the party is required to hold a vote of confidence for the leader, and Dinn called the vote not just an endorsement for himself, but an endorsement for the NDP. Dinn has been the MHA for St. John’s Centre since he was first elected in 2019, and has been leader of the party since 2021.