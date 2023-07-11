Dildo Brewery welcomes familiar face

Canadian TV star and renovation expert Bryan Bauemler made a visit to one of the province’s top destinations – where Jimmy Kimmel is the unofficial mayor and the town’s brewery is a hot-spot for both locals and tourists.

The HGTV host was joined by Rock Solid Builds host Randy Spraklin for a photo at Dildo Brewery Co. and Museum Monday.

Bauemler confirmed he’s in the province for the next two weeks to work on projects.

He has been educating and entertaining viewers across Canada and the US for over seven years on his hit shows House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, and Leave it to Bryan.