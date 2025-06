Due to recent commodity market developments, the Public Utilities Board has increased fuel prices substantially.

Diesel on the Island has increased by 8.6 cents per litre and 8.4 cents in Zones 13 and 13a.

Furnace oil is up by 7.48 cents and stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 7.31 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, June 20.