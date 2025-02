The ‘City TV’ series Hudson and Rex has been filming in this province for the past seven years,¬† becoming an integral part of our film and television industry.¬†

Sadly, the show has lost a beloved member of their cast. Diesel, who plays the furry detective sidekick in the cop drama has passed away.¬†Dog trainer and owner Sherri Davis confirmed the news to People Magazine.¬†NTV’s Amanda Mews tells us more.