Detour on Anderson Avenue in St. John’s for the next three weeks

There will be a temporary lane closure at Anderson Avenue between Guy Street and Freshwater Road in St. John’s starting today to facilitate the work of the Kelly’s Brook Shared-Use-Path project.

From 7:00 a.m. today to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 6, eastbound traffic will be maintained and a detour via Howlett Avenue will be in place. Alternate pedestrian routes will be provided.

Signage will be in place, and flag persons will be on site.

Slowdowns and delays will be experienced, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route whenever possible.