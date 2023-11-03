Detour in Goulds scheduled for this week

Beginning Monday, a portion of Main Road between Heffernan’s Line and Heffernan’s Place will be closed to through traffic in St. John’s. The road closure and detour are necessary to facilitate the connection of the newly-installed sewage force main to the Goulds Sewage Pumping Station. This is the final part of a multi-year capital works project to divert sewage flows from the Goulds to receive sewage treatment at the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Facility.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic to Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive via the south side of Main Road or Heffernan’s Line, Back Line Road and/or Doyle’s Road.

The detour will be in place until Friday, Nov. 10.