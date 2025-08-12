Details of emergency financial assistance released

The province released details on Monday on the one-time emergency financial assistance of $500 to each household ordered to be evacuated from their primary residence by the province or municipality, due to a wildfire in 2025.

As of August 11, 2025, evacuation orders were issued for the unincorporated area of Burnt Point-Gull Island-Northern Bay, Salmon Cove, unincorporated area of Ochre Pit Cove, unincorporated area of Perry’s Cove, the unincorporated area of Kingston, a section of Holyrood/CBS, unincorporated area of Western Bay, Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove, Musgrave Harbour, Badger, Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove and those who live south of River Loop Road in the unincorporated area of Western Bay back on May 7.

Eligible primary households must be registered with the Canadian Red Cross, have evacuated from their primary residence, impacted residents must confirm through an attestation/affidavit compliance with the evacuation order, and their primary residence address will be confirmed by the Canadian Red Cross.

A household is defined as a person or group of persons who live together and consider themselves a household. Multiple households may live in the same dwelling.

Eligible residents can sign up for this one-time emergency financial assistance by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8:00 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week or by visiting www.redcross.ca/2025NewfoundlandWildfires

In-person assistance is available at Carbonear Academy or Villanova Junior High.

This one-time financial assistance will be provided to eligible residents as soon as possible via electronic funds transfer, pre-paid card, cheque or alternate arrangements as required.

The one-time emergency financial assistance program will be open until Saturday, August 30.