Despite rising cost of living, report suggests St. John’s still one of Canada’s ‘most affordable’

The report, commissioned by a real estate firm, suggests St. John’s ranks 7th place among 15 national cities. St. John’s is one of four cities in the Atlantic provinces to make the list alongside Fredericton, Saint John and Charlottetown.

Peak pandemic pricing drove real estate in Atlantic Canada to a peak after some provinces like Nova Scotia, promoted remote work options and affordable oceanfront living. Royal Lepage, the reports commissioner says there is still a demand to relocate to Atlantic provinces, despite the skyrocketing costs of living.