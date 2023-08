Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will visit Newfoundland and Labrador today, and will tour a hydrogen production and export facility in Placentia.

According to her itinerary, Freeland will also meet with workers and discuss the government’s plan to build the clean economy and create new opportunities for workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A media availability will take place at 5:00 p.m., NTV News will be there, and will provide details tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.