Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture provides bear safety tips

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture to take precautions to avoid black bears.

To avoid attracting bears to residential areas, campsites and work sites, ensure the proper storage and disposal of garbage. In residential areas, do not place garbage in outside containers until the designated collection day.

In areas where bears have been sighted, pet owners should keep their animals inside or under close supervision. The public is also reminded to never feed wildlife, as it creates a public safety hazard and may lead to the destruction of the animal.

A black bear should never be approached. If you encounter a bear that does not see you, quietly back away and leave the area. Try to stay downwind of the animal while keeping an eye on the bear and never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you remain calm and give it space and a route to get away. Back away but do not run, if you must speak, do so calmly and firmly and avoid direct eye contact.

Black bear sightings can be reported to Forestry and Wildlife offices.