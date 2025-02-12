News

Dempster to Announce Funding for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Projects

Posted: February 12, 2025 6:17 am
By Web Team

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster will make an announcement today regarding the 2025 Climate Change Challenge Fund.

The event will take place at the Portugal Cove – St. Phillip’s Town Hall, at 11:00 a.m.

Dempster will be joined by the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island Fred Hutton, Mayor of the Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Carol McDonald, and Justin Fong from Quidi Vidi Brewery.

