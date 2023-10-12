Demolition work underway at former Grace Hospital nurses’ residence

Work is underway on the demolition of the nurses’ residence at the site of the former Grace Hospital.

In July, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure awarded a contract valued at $2.5 million to Inflector Environmental Services for the demolition of the nurses’ residence at the site of the former hospital on LeMarchant Road in St. John’s.

The scope of work for the demolition contract includes hazardous material abatement and disposal, as well as pest control, and this abatement work has now begun as the first phase of the contract.

Along with the abatement work, the contract also includes the demolition of the structure, site security, and removal of building service lines. Professional services associated with abatement and safe removal of materials and structures are also part of the contract.