Delay in opening of new H.G.R. Mews Community Centre

There has been a delay in the opening of the new H.G.R. Mews Community Centre in St. John’s.

The facility was anticipated to open in early 2025. Although the construction of the facility is complete, a piece of mechanical equipment that heats and cools the building is not functioning correctly.

The issue must be resolved before the City can accept the building from the contractor and open it to the public.

In the meantime, recreation programs will continue at the current H.G.R. Mews Community Centre.