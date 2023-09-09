Deer Lake man charged with first-degree murder for death of 69-year-old woman

A 33-year-old man from Deer Lake has been charged with first-degree murder.

Justin Campbell was arrested Friday afternoon after a 69-year-old Deer Lake woman was found dead in her home. The accused is a relative of the victim.

Campbell appeared in court Saturday and was remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The RCMP launched an investigation Friday after what they described as a suspicious death. Residents in the area of Nicholsville Road Extension in Deer Lake can expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation progresses.