Deantha Edmunds to tour Labrador with play ‘Stolen Sisters’

Inuk performer and recent Order of Canada recipient Deantha Edmunds will perform in the play STOLEN SISTERS during its tour of Central and Northern Labrador from January 17-29, visiting the communities of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Sheshatshiu, Nain, Natuashish, Hopedale, Postville, Makkovik, and Rigolet.

STOLEN SISTERS is a one woman play presented by the PerSIStence Theatre Company that centers around the lives and legacies of three Beothuk women and girls whose names have survived in historical record – and whose stories have been mis-told, misrepresented, and mythologized by colonial interference.

By shifting the lens of history to reflect Indigenous perspective and experience these women set the record straight, telling their own stories with both humor and unflinching honesty. Based on the oral and written histories of colonization locally and world-wide, these women – all played by Edmunds as the Woman in the Red Dress – shine a light on the global experiences of Indigenous women and girls, and Newfoundland’s part in that legacy.

The play will travel as a four-woman team: along with Edmunds will be its writer/director, L’nu playwright Leahdawn Helena, stage manager Anna Hansen-robitschek and sound operator Beth Sparkes. For more information, please visit https://www.persistencetheatre.com/stolen-sisters.html or email us at [email protected].