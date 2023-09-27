Deadline for home heating supplement program is set for Nov. 30

The provincial government is reminding residents that the home heating supplement program is open for applications until Nov. 30 The supplement, which ranges between $200 and $500, is available to residents of the province whose adjusted family income for 2022 was $150,000 or less and who have directly incurred costs for the purchase of furnace or stove oil to heat their principal residence.

Residents can apply online. In order to ensure the most efficient processing time, please make sure your application is complete. This includes:

Providing a copy of your invoice for the purchase of furnace or stove oil, which should include the delivery address;

Signing your application; and

Double-checking that the social insurance number provided is correct.

Residents who received the home heating supplement last fall are welcome to apply again this year if they meet the eligibility criteria.

For more information, email [email protected] or phone 709-729-4645 (toll-free 1-844-729-4645).