Deadline extended for Home Heating Supplement Program

The province is extending the deadline for residents to apply for the home heating supplement. Those who qualify now have until Jan. 15, 2024, to apply to the program.

The supplement, which ranges between $200 and $500, is available to residents of the province whose adjusted family income for 2022 was $150,000 or less and have directly incurred costs for the purchase of furnace or stove oil to heat their principal residence.

Residents can apply online. In order to ensure the most efficient processing time, please make sure your application is complete. This includes:

A copy of your invoice for the purchase of furnace or stove oil which should include the delivery address. Invoices must be dated no later than December 31, 2023.

A signed application.

Social insurance number.

Residents who received the home heating supplement in the fall of 2022 are welcome to apply again this year if they meet the eligibility criteria.