Deadline Extended for Home Heating Supplement Program

The deadline to apply for the home heating supplement has been extended.

Those who qualify now have until January 15, 2024, to apply to the program.

The supplement ranges between $200 and $500 and is available to residents of the province whose adjusted family income for 2022 was $150,000 or less and who have directly incurred costs for the purchase of furnace or stove oil to heat their principal residence.

The application can be completed online. Applicants will need a copy of an invoice for the purchase of furnace or stove oil which should include the delivery address. Invoices must be dated no later than December 31, 2023. Applications must also be signed and must include a social insurance number.