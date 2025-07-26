News

Deadline approaching for Premier’s Medal for Contributions to Sport

Posted: July 26, 2025 9:57 am
By Web Team

The deadline is approaching for the Premier’s Medal for Contributions to Sport.

The award was established to recognize the significant contributions that individuals and groups have made in sport within the province. Nominations are due by Thursday, July 31.

The award will be issued annually and will recognize the contributions of athletes, coaches, managers, officials, volunteers, media personnel, and other individuals in sport leadership roles who have made significant contributions to the sector.

