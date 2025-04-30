Dawson Mercer’s season comes to end following double-overtime loss

Dawson Mercer’s season came to an end last night in a heart-breaking 5-4, double overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It was Mercer’s high-sticking penalty in double-overtime that led to Carolina’s winning goal on the power play, ending New Jersey’s hopes of a Stanley Cup in 2025. The Bay Roberts native actually opened the scoring in the first period, scoring his second goal of the playoffs.

The Hurricanes won the best-of-seven opening round series in five games.

Meanwhile, Alex Newhook’s season is on the line tonight. His Montreal Canadiens trail the Washington Capitals 3-1 in that series.