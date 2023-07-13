Dawson Mercer trades hockey stick for fishing rod

Dawson Mercer has proven to be one of the NHL’s top young players. The 21-year-old has emerged as a star with New Jersey Devils.

But there’s no place he loves more than his home province. The Bay Roberts native returns home at every opportunity – from meeting his youngest fans at local hockey tournaments to helping local charity.

He especially loves the simpler things in life – like an relaxing walk around his hometown to a day on the water.

The young hockey star was recently spotted fishing on the Exploits River and posed for a picture with one of the province’s most famous outdoorsman, Gord Follett, of NTV’s popular series, The Newfoundland Sportsman Show. Follett said the hockey phenom is as comfortable with a fishing rod in his hand as a hockey stick – landing a salmon just before they posed for a picture.

Mercer returns for his third season with the Devils this season.