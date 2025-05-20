Davis to attend Steps for School Meals event at Bishop Field Elementary

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Bernard Davis will attend the Steps for Schools Meals Fun Walk/Run at Bishop Field Elementary today.

The fun walk/run will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Bishop Field Elementary School in St. John’s.

It is an opportunity to celebrate the expansion of school food programming in the province and youth engagement in school food. The event is hosted by Food First NL in partnership with the School Lunch Association and the Coalition for Healthy School Food.