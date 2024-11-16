Dates announced for 2025 Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial High School Hockey Tournament

Dates have been set for one of the province’s most prestigious hockey tournaments.

The Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial High School Hockey Tournament is scheduled for April 28-May 4, 2025 at the Paradise Double-Ice Complex and Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s

The invitational tournament is the largest high school hockey tournament in NL and includes girls and boys teams. Players come from across the province and compete in a series of round-robin games culminating in the Trail of the Caribou Championship series and the Beaumont-Hamel Cup (girls) and Beaumont-Hamel Centennial Cup (boys).

The annual tournament commemorates The Royal Newfoundland Regiment’s rich culture and legacy in NL, including its hockey heritage dating back to the “Caribou Crew” in WWI.

The tournament is managed by a volunteer not-for-profit Board of Directors in partnership with The Royal Newfoundland Regiment, with NL Schools and Hockey NL. It attracts high-calibre high school athletes.